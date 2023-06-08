Bank of America Corp DE Trims Position in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its stake in shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,878,712 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 219,728 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Embraer were worth $42,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Embraer by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Embraer by 10.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Embraer by 10.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Embraer by 24.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Embraer by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 75,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ERJ. Citigroup upped their price objective on Embraer from $11.75 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. TheStreet raised Embraer from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Embraer from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com lowered Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Embraer from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Embraer Price Performance

Shares of Embraer stock opened at $15.56 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.17 and a 200 day moving average of $13.31. Embraer S.A. has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $16.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -518.67, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.45). Embraer had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $716.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.45 million. On average, research analysts expect that Embraer S.A. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Embraer Profile

(Get Rating)

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

