Bank of America Corp DE Trims Position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 928,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226,651 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $43,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 426,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,860,000 after purchasing an additional 41,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $743,000.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

JHMM stock opened at $48.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.09 and a 200 day moving average of $47.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.08. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $41.96 and a 52 week high of $51.96.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

