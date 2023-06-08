Barry Zwarenstein Sells 2,500 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $175,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,115,575.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Barry Zwarenstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 5th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 17,934 shares of Five9 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.61, for a total value of $1,248,385.74.

On Monday, May 22nd, Barry Zwarenstein sold 2,500 shares of Five9 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $162,725.00.

On Wednesday, May 17th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 2,500 shares of Five9 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $137,550.00.

On Monday, April 17th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of Five9 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $712,300.00.

On Friday, March 31st, Barry Zwarenstein sold 2,500 shares of Five9 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $175,200.00.

On Wednesday, March 29th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 2,500 shares of Five9 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total value of $162,650.00.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 5,000 shares of Five9 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total value of $309,200.00.

Five9 Trading Down 1.6 %

FIVN opened at $71.55 on Thursday. Five9, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.61 and a 52 week high of $120.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.70 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.16. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 21.77% and a negative net margin of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $218.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.07 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Five9 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Five9 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Five9 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Five9 in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 404 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 247.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 1,013.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 482 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter.

About Five9

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

See Also

