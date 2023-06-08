Beacon Investment Advisors LLC Takes $5.49 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Beacon Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 42,238 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,488,000. Apple accounts for about 4.6% of Beacon Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,890,884,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Apple by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,235,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,178,590,000 after purchasing an additional 10,471,342 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734,393 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $1,075,599,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Apple by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,060,708 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,407,910,000 after acquiring an additional 8,230,300 shares in the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on AAPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. DA Davidson lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $193.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $174.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.11.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total transaction of $9,261,412.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,766,188.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,881,483.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 439,529 shares of company stock worth $71,703,657 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $177.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $184.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.47.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.30%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

