Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,103 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 1.7% of Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Dohj LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the third quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 24,839 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Amazon.com by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 7,868,621 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $660,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,797 shares during the period. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 313,317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN stock opened at $121.23 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 288.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $146.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $482,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,542,783.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,846,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,144 shares of company stock worth $8,513,127 in the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMZN. Bank of America upped their target price on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.14.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Further Reading

