BELLUS Health (TSE:BLU) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $16.93

Shares of BELLUS Health Inc. (TSE:BLU – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$16.93 and traded as high as C$19.60. BELLUS Health shares last traded at C$19.48, with a volume of 7,708 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Lifesci Capital downgraded BELLUS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

BELLUS Health Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 33.42, a quick ratio of 16.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of C$2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.88 and a beta of -0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$16.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.20.

BELLUS Health Company Profile

BELLUS Health ( TSE:BLU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$0.01 million. On average, equities analysts predict that BELLUS Health Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of refractory chronic cough (RCC) and other cough hypersensitivity indications. Its lead product candidate includes BLU-5937, an antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of RCC and chronic pruritus.

