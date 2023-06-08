Ben Haim Shlomi Sells 16,769 Shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 16,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total value of $398,934.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,749,862.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ben Haim Shlomi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 5th, Ben Haim Shlomi sold 31,054 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $745,606.54.

On Wednesday, April 19th, Ben Haim Shlomi sold 45,860 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total value of $961,225.60.

Shares of NASDAQ FROG opened at $24.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -26.83 and a beta of 0.43. JFrog Ltd. has a 52 week low of $16.94 and a 52 week high of $27.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in JFrog during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new stake in JFrog during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in JFrog by 363.6% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of JFrog by 2,303.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in JFrog in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 53.34% of the company’s stock.

FROG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of JFrog in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of JFrog from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.55.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

