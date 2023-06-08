Ben M. Brigham Buys 10,000 Shares of Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI) Stock

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Get Rating) CEO Ben M. Brigham bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.85 per share, for a total transaction of $168,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,055,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Atlas Energy Solutions Price Performance

Shares of AESI opened at $18.04 on Thursday. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.06 and a 12 month high of $18.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.42.

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $153.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.92 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Energy Solutions Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AESI. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,980,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $444,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,406,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,277,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AESI. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Johnson Rice began coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.44.

About Atlas Energy Solutions

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc is a provider of proppant and logistics services to customers engaged in the oil and natural gas industry principally within the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

