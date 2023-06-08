Best of the Best (LON:BOTB) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $568.60

Best of the Best PLC (LON:BOTB – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 568.60 ($7.07) and traded as low as GBX 557.55 ($6.93). Best of the Best shares last traded at GBX 580 ($7.21), with a volume of 37,953 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 568.60 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 518.80. The company has a market capitalization of £55.51 million, a P/E ratio of 1,288.89 and a beta of 0.63.

Best of the Best PLC engages in the competition operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates weekly competitions to win luxury cars online, as well as through retail sites within airports and at shopping centers. It also operates competitions, which include prizes, such as motorbikes, luxury watches, technology, holidays, cash, and other items.

