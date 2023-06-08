BigSur Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

BigSur Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,876 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,685 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 2.1% of BigSur Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. BigSur Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP raised its stake in Apple by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total value of $7,215,515.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,444 shares in the company, valued at $22,569,202.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total value of $7,215,515.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,444 shares in the company, valued at $22,569,202.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 439,529 shares of company stock worth $71,703,657. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Apple Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Apple from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America upped their price target on Apple from $176.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Apple from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.11.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $177.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $2.80 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $169.97 and a 200 day moving average of $153.47. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $184.95.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 16.30%.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

