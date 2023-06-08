BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Shares Purchased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,117 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Growth Investment Manager LP raised its holdings in BlackLine by 0.7% in the third quarter. First Growth Investment Manager LP now owns 70,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 1.7% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 652,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,127,000 after purchasing an additional 10,646 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 44.7% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 101,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,081,000 after buying an additional 31,365 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 23.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 129,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,749,000 after buying an additional 24,459 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. 99.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BlackLine stock opened at $53.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -106.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.88. BlackLine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.73 and a 12 month high of $79.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.01.

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.16. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 10.19% and a negative net margin of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $138.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.91 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BL shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on BlackLine from $71.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on BlackLine from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of BlackLine from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackLine in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.55.

In other news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $49,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,548,777.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.28, for a total value of $29,730.24. Following the sale, the executive now owns 96,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,120,740.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $49,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,548,777.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,705 shares of company stock valued at $1,077,767 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

