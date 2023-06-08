Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 217,958 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,634 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust were worth $2,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canal Insurance CO grew its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Canal Insurance CO now owns 203,029 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 42,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 82,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 87,708 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 20,972 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period.

BCX stock opened at $9.28 on Thursday. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $11.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.71.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0518 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.70%.

BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests all of its assets in equity securities issued by commodity or natural resources companies, derivatives with exposure to commodity or natural resources companies or investments in securities and derivatives linked to the underlying price movement of commodities or natural resources.

