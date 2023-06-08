BlackRock Throgmorton Trust (LON:THRG) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $586.56

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc (LON:THRG – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 586.56 ($7.29) and traded as high as GBX 618 ($7.68). BlackRock Throgmorton Trust shares last traded at GBX 616 ($7.66), with a volume of 183,216 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 586.56 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 601.68. The firm has a market capitalization of £612.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -208.11 and a beta of 1.23.

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

