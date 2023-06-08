Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) and EG Acquisition (NYSE:EGGF) Head to Head Survey

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) and EG Acquisition (NYSE:EGGF – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Blade Air Mobility has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EG Acquisition has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Blade Air Mobility and EG Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blade Air Mobility $146.12 million 1.86 -$27.26 million ($0.38) -9.79 EG Acquisition N/A N/A $3.67 million N/A N/A

Profitability

EG Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Blade Air Mobility.

This table compares Blade Air Mobility and EG Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blade Air Mobility -16.11% -15.48% -13.35% EG Acquisition N/A -7.43% 0.38%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Blade Air Mobility and EG Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blade Air Mobility 0 0 3 0 3.00 EG Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Blade Air Mobility presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 88.17%. Given Blade Air Mobility’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Blade Air Mobility is more favorable than EG Acquisition.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.1% of Blade Air Mobility shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.3% of EG Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 17.5% of Blade Air Mobility shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of EG Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

EG Acquisition beats Blade Air Mobility on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blade Air Mobility

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About EG Acquisition

EG Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

