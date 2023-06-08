Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,448,215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 42,419 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $63,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPMC. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BPMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $80.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.11.

Blueprint Medicines Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $60.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 0.71. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 1-year low of $37.82 and a 1-year high of $79.40.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.66) by $0.51. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 284.02% and a negative return on equity of 100.31%. The firm had revenue of $63.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.79) earnings per share. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -9.55 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Percy H. Carter sold 2,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $120,102.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,117 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,371.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company, which engages in the invention of medicines for people with cancer and blood disorders. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Further Reading

