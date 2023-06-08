Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $43.71

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.71 and traded as high as $45.76. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $45.71, with a volume of 300 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BOWFF shares. CIBC lifted their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$56.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$67.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$69.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$64.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust ( OTCMKTS:BOWFF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $96.54 million for the quarter. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 82.87%.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership, and development of multi-family residential communities. It offers residential units located in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, and Quebec. The company was founded by Sam Kolias and Van Kolias in 1984 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

