Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Price Target Increased to $110.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Bank of America from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

BAH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. 51job reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $106.67.

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $103.34 on Wednesday. Booz Allen Hamilton has a twelve month low of $79.85 and a twelve month high of $112.55. The firm has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.16, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.61 and a 200 day moving average of $97.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 53.60%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.07%.

Insider Transactions at Booz Allen Hamilton

In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 27,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $2,764,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,926. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 27,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $2,764,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,926. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 22,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $2,277,628.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,994,738.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAH. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 23,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter valued at about $746,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

