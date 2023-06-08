BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Given New $51.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) had its price target upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $45.00 to $51.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

BWA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on BorgWarner from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded BorgWarner from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on BorgWarner from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $52.73.

BorgWarner Trading Down 0.5 %

BWA stock opened at $46.73 on Wednesday. BorgWarner has a 1-year low of $31.14 and a 1-year high of $51.14. The firm has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.76 and its 200-day moving average is $45.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that BorgWarner will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 7,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total value of $318,839.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,397,802.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of BorgWarner

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in BorgWarner by 485.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in BorgWarner by 110.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in BorgWarner by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 816 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in BorgWarner by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

