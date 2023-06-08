BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,702 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BrightView were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of BrightView by 89.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in BrightView by 129.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in BrightView by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of BrightView by 978.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 14,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of BrightView in the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BV opened at $7.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $710.13 million, a PE ratio of -50.63 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.16 and a twelve month high of $13.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.52.

BrightView ( NYSE:BV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $650.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.65 million. BrightView had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 4.11%. On average, equities analysts predict that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BV shares. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of BrightView in a report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of BrightView from $9.10 to $7.90 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

BrightView Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of commercial landscaping services. It operates through the Maintenance Services and Development Services segments. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a full suite of recurring commercial landscaping services ranging from mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, to more horticulturally advanced services, such as water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

