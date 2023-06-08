Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating) by 104.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,183 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Build-A-Bear Workshop worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the first quarter worth $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 313.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 309,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,094 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 190.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE BBW opened at $21.49 on Thursday. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.47 and a fifty-two week high of $26.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.89. The firm has a market cap of $321.06 million, a PE ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Build-A-Bear Workshop ( NYSE:BBW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $120.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.24 million. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 45.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Build-A-Bear Workshop in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Build-A-Bear Workshop

In related news, insider J. Christopher Hurt sold 22,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $546,651.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,582.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Profile

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer, which offers interactive retail-entertainment experiences. It operates through following segments: Direct-To-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. The Direct-To-Consumer segment offers company-owned retail stores located in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Denmark, China, and e-commerce sites.

Further Reading

