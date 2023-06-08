Burberry Group (BURBY) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS: BURBY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/6/2023 – Burberry Group was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/1/2023 – Burberry Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 2,360 ($29.34) to GBX 2,390 ($29.71).

5/22/2023 – Burberry Group had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,730 ($21.51) to GBX 2,400 ($29.84).

5/19/2023 – Burberry Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,310 ($28.72) to GBX 2,450 ($30.46).

4/25/2023 – Burberry Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 2,330 ($28.97) to GBX 2,500 ($31.08).

4/12/2023 – Burberry Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 2,245 ($27.91) to GBX 2,360 ($29.34).

Burberry Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BURBY opened at $27.70 on Thursday. Burberry Group plc has a twelve month low of $17.52 and a twelve month high of $32.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.70.

Burberry Group Plc operates as a holding company, manufactures, designs and distributes apparels and accessories under the Burberry brand. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale, and Licensing. The Retail and Wholesale segment sells luxury goods through Burberry mainline stores, concessions, outlets, and digital commerce, as well as Burberry franchisees and department stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.