Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,216 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,884,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,053,000 after purchasing an additional 33,036 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 999,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,064,000 after purchasing an additional 18,372 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 671,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,140,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 112.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 565,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,019,000 after purchasing an additional 298,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 510,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,569,000 after purchasing an additional 31,209 shares during the last quarter.

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

Shares of Burlington Stores stock opened at $150.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $179.04 and a 200 day moving average of $200.07. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.47 and a 12 month high of $239.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Insider Activity at Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.09). Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total transaction of $9,876,667.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 55,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,556,536.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total value of $106,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,768.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total value of $9,876,667.38. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 55,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,556,536.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Burlington Stores from $221.00 to $213.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Burlington Stores in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $214.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.76.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. It operates through the following segments: Ladies Apparel, Accessories and Shoes, Home, Mens Apparel, Kids Apparel and Baby, and Outerwear.

Further Reading

