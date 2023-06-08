C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 65.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 472,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 878,447 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $43,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Up 0.6 %

CHRW opened at $91.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.80. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.60 and a 52 week high of $121.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 50.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.64.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael John Short sold 16,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total value of $1,689,166.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,939,972.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 7,624 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total value of $774,369.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,001 shares in the company, valued at $8,836,691.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael John Short sold 16,155 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total value of $1,689,166.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,937 shares in the company, valued at $7,939,972.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

