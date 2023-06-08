Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Can-Fite BioPharma Stock Down 9.7 %
NYSE:CANF opened at $2.61 on Wednesday. Can-Fite BioPharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20.
About Can-Fite BioPharma
