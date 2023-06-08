Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lessened its stake in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 82,372 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 7,523 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,405,169 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $169,364,000 after buying an additional 208,649 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,526,985 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $128,874,000 after purchasing an additional 76,027 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,089,117 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $61,321,000 after buying an additional 149,704 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,915,156 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $40,796,000 after buying an additional 23,596 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 1,009.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,687,460 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $18,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,389 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Capitol Federal Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Capitol Federal Financial

In other Capitol Federal Financial news, Director Jeffrey R. Thompson bought 10,000 shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 58,353 shares in the company, valued at $350,118. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 22,950 shares of company stock valued at $131,826. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Capitol Federal Financial Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capitol Federal Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Capitol Federal Financial stock opened at $6.77 on Thursday. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $5.24 and a one year high of $10.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.53. The company has a market cap of $921.80 million, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.37.

Capitol Federal Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.15%.

Capitol Federal Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc is a holding company, which operates as a community-oriented financial institution. It offers a variety of financial products and services, including checking and savings account, eBanking, trust and brokerage, and insurance. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capitol Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitol Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.