CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Shares Sold by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,839 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 202.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in CareTrust REIT by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CareTrust REIT stock opened at $19.89 on Thursday. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $16.22 and a one year high of $22.46. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

CTRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised CareTrust REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on CareTrust REIT from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

