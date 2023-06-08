CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 188,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 61,165 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $3,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CareTrust REIT by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 52,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 19,120 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 289,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 83,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 10,314 shares during the period. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CareTrust REIT stock opened at $19.89 on Thursday. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.22 and a fifty-two week high of $22.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 200.00%.

CTRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on CareTrust REIT from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CareTrust REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

