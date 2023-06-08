Catherine Kniker Sells 2,000 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Stock

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) insider Catherine Kniker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,114 shares in the company, valued at $1,415,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

PTC Stock Down 3.6 %

PTC stock opened at $135.95 on Thursday. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.97 and a fifty-two week high of $141.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $129.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PTC. StockNews.com raised PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of PTC in a report on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on PTC from $147.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on PTC in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PTC Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in PTC by 205.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 5,789 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in PTC by 84.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in PTC in the first quarter worth about $110,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in PTC by 42.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after buying an additional 10,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in PTC by 128.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 6,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

