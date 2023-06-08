Cavalier Investments LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cavalier Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,327 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 7.6% during the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 21.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $237,686,000 after acquiring an additional 13,060 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $322,956,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 24.8% in the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,870,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $230,681.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,879,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $482,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,542,783.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $230,681.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,879,028.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,144 shares of company stock valued at $8,513,127 in the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amazon.com Stock Down 4.2 %

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.14.

AMZN opened at $121.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $146.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 288.64, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Further Reading

