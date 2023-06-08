Ceera Investments LLC Sells 351 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Ceera Investments LLC lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,828 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. Apple makes up 3.8% of Ceera Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Ceera Investments LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. MKT Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 0.5% in the second quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 1.8% in the second quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 3D L Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 2.9% in the first quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Weik Capital Management grew its holdings in Apple by 0.3% in the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 25,238 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 439,529 shares of company stock valued at $71,703,657 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Apple Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Apple from $173.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $176.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.11.

Apple stock opened at $177.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $184.95.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. Apple’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.30%.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

