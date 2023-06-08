Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) by 58.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,712 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Certara were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Certara by 135.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Certara in the first quarter valued at about $111,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Certara by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Certara in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Certara in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Certara

In related news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total transaction of $118,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 182,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,314,826.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total transaction of $118,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 182,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,314,826.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 19,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total value of $411,691.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,975 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,461.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,104 shares of company stock worth $634,091. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Certara Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CERT opened at $18.75 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 208.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.71. Certara, Inc. has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $24.96.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. Certara had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $90.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Certara, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CERT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Certara from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays cut shares of Certara from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Certara from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Certara from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Certara in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

About Certara

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

Featured Articles

