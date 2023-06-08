CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Stake Cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 845,846 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 89,730 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in CGI were worth $72,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CGI during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CGI during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in shares of CGI during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of CGI by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of CGI during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. 48.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on CGI in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE GIB opened at $103.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $24.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.85. CGI Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.23 and a 52 week high of $105.96.

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Western and Southern Europe, U.S. Commercial and State Government, Canada, U.S. Federal, Scandinavia and Central Europe, UK and Australia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics, Northwest and Central-East Europe, and Asia Pacific.

