Chase Packaging (OTCMKTS:CPKA) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.06

Chase Packaging Co. (OTCMKTS:CPKA – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.06 and traded as high as $0.06. Chase Packaging shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 6,214 shares trading hands.
Chase Packaging Trading Up 304.0 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.07.
Chase Packaging Company Profile
Chase Packaging Corp. supplies packaging products to the agricultural industry. The company was founded on July 30, 1993 and is headquartered in Rumson, NJ.
