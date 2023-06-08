Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSE:CVR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSE:CVRGet Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVR opened at $25.24 on Wednesday. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a fifty-two week low of $23.65 and a fifty-two week high of $32.94.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. The company operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

