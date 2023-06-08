Christopher W. Krueger Sells 15,000 Shares of Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) Stock

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) insider Christopher W. Krueger sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.36, for a total value of $515,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 276,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,502,189.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Ventyx Biosciences Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of VTYX stock opened at $35.47 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.60. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.07 and a 1 year high of $47.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.56 and a beta of -0.36.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VTYX shares. 500.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Ventyx Biosciences from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Ventyx Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 38.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 6,688 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 65.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 67,590 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Ventyx Biosciences by 57.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $311,000. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

