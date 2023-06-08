CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Acquires 5,773 Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) by 46.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,773 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 3rd quarter valued at $660,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,975,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,831,000 after acquiring an additional 46,646 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 3rd quarter valued at $303,000. Institutional investors own 44.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ChargePoint news, insider Michael Linse sold 270,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total value of $2,323,393.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Richard Wilmer sold 4,312 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $40,532.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 658,018 shares in the company, valued at $6,185,369.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Linse sold 270,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total transaction of $2,323,393.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 429,610 shares of company stock valued at $3,676,846 in the last ninety days. 12.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ChargePoint Stock Up 3.3 %

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHPT shares. B. Riley cut their price objective on ChargePoint from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson cut their target price on ChargePoint from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on ChargePoint from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ChargePoint currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.77.

CHPT stock opened at $9.78 on Thursday. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.82 and a 52-week high of $19.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $130.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.27 million. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 64.78% and a negative return on equity of 86.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

ChargePoint Profile

(Get Rating)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Featured Stories

