CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,468,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,783,000 after purchasing an additional 168,319 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 16,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 6,667 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 92,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 17,311 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 365.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,005,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,857,000 after buying an additional 112,567 shares during the period. 39.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Clearwater Analytics news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 60,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $974,864.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,081,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,392,083.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Clearwater Analytics news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 60,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $974,864.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,081,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,392,083.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Xii Carbon Analytics Acqu Wcas sold 729,953 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $10,584,318.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,530,713 shares of company stock worth $226,186,036 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Clearwater Analytics Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Clearwater Analytics stock opened at $16.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -275.83 and a beta of 0.45. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.23 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.10.

Several research firms have recently commented on CWAN. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.50 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.

Recommended Stories

