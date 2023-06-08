CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Biodesix during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Biodesix during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Biodesix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Biodesix by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 239,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 59,660 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Biodesix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $314,000.

NASDAQ BDSX opened at $1.46 on Thursday. Biodesix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.80. The stock has a market cap of $114.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.48.

Biodesix ( NASDAQ:BDSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. Biodesix had a negative return on equity of 863.32% and a negative net margin of 168.37%. The company had revenue of $9.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 million. On average, analysts forecast that Biodesix, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Biodesix news, Director Jack W. Schuler bought 52,508 shares of Biodesix stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.36 per share, with a total value of $71,410.88. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,563,212 shares in the company, valued at $27,965,968.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jack W. Schuler purchased 52,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.36 per share, for a total transaction of $71,410.88. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,563,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,965,968.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack W. Schuler purchased 56,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $65,299.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,475,396 shares in the company, valued at $23,546,705.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 121,139 shares of company stock valued at $152,825 and sold 15,125 shares valued at $23,746. Corporate insiders own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

Biodesix, Inc operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules.

