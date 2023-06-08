CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Buys 2,945 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX opened at $31.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.96. The company has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $21.52 and a 12-month high of $36.26.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

