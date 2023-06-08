CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Buys Shares of 20,266 AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 20,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 37.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,069,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,451,000 after purchasing an additional 292,113 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 11.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 543,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 53,710 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $1,424,000. Finally, Tobam lifted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 934,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 138,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.14% of the company’s stock.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 48,000,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total value of $72,480,874.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 179,231,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,640,211.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 68,860,545 shares of company stock worth $108,939,925 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMC Entertainment Trading Up 1.9 %

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMC. Citigroup began coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $1.60 price objective for the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AMC Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMC Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $3.22.

Shares of NYSE AMC opened at $4.73 on Thursday. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.77 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.74.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About AMC Entertainment

(Get Rating)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.