CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $205,000 Holdings in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its stake in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,970,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,076 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Sunnova Energy International were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Sunnova Energy International by 236.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Sunnova Energy International by 168.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NOVA. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunnova Energy International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.95.

Sunnova Energy International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NOVA opened at $17.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.33 and a 200-day moving average of $17.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.46 and a 12 month high of $31.47.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $161.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.54 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 13.47% and a negative net margin of 30.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 146.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Sunnova Energy International

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Kelsey Hultberg sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $33,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,974 shares in the company, valued at $280,235.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kelsey Hultberg sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $33,672.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,235.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Akbar Mohamed bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.37 per share, for a total transaction of $143,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 83,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,610.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 11,000 shares of company stock worth $158,116 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International, Inc operates as a residential energy service provider. It offers solar energy systems, electric vehicle chargers, and home solar protection. The company was founded by William Jackson Berger in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

