CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $30,000 Stock Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 135,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 321 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,243,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $519,190,000 after acquiring an additional 49,486 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 124.3% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 759,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,022,000 after acquiring an additional 420,689 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 692,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $196,253,000 after acquiring an additional 15,536 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 624,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,850,000 after acquiring an additional 69,466 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 484,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $137,103,000 after acquiring an additional 54,000 shares during the period. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

SolarEdge Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SEDG stock opened at $290.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.60. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.15 and a fifty-two week high of $375.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.35, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $294.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $301.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $943.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.37 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 5.86%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SEDG shares. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $370.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $370.00 target price (down previously from $374.00) on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $418.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $370.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.86, for a total value of $752,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,616,342.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About SolarEdge Technologies

(Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.