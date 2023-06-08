CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wolfspeed in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Wolfspeed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Wolfspeed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Wolfspeed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000.

In related news, CEO Gregg A. Lowe bought 5,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.94 per share, with a total value of $250,373.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 524,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,111,838.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Wolfspeed news, Director John B. Replogle acquired 10,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.54 per share, with a total value of $502,307.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 81,405 shares in the company, valued at $3,869,993.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregg A. Lowe acquired 5,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.94 per share, with a total value of $250,373.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 524,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,111,838.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Wolfspeed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $80.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $80.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.83.

NYSE WOLF opened at $51.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.85 and a beta of 1.51. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.02 and a 52 week high of $125.48.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $228.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.54 million. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 20.14% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. On average, analysts predict that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

