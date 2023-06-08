CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Invests $191,000 in Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 13,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rentokil Initial in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rentokil Initial in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Rentokil Initial during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Rentokil Initial during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC purchased a new stake in Rentokil Initial during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rentokil Initial alerts:

Rentokil Initial Stock Performance

RTO opened at $40.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.12. Rentokil Initial plc has a 52-week low of $24.85 and a 52-week high of $41.12.

Rentokil Initial Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.3169 per share. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th.

RTO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Rentokil Initial from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd.

Rentokil Initial Profile

(Get Rating)

Rentokil Initial Plc engages in the provision of business support services. The firm’s products and services protect people from pest-borne disease and the risks of poor hygiene. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, UK and Sub-Saharan Africa, Asia and MENAT, and Pacific.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.