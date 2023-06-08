CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Lowers Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 648 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMA. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Comerica in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Comerica by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Comerica in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMA. TheStreet cut Comerica from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Comerica from $90.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James upgraded Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $84.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Comerica in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Comerica from $78.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.97.

Comerica Stock Performance

Shares of CMA stock opened at $43.84 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 4.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.15. Comerica Incorporated has a 1 year low of $28.40 and a 1 year high of $87.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.13. Comerica had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 30.16%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.93%.

About Comerica

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

