CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Lowers Position in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 369,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157,639 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Qurate Retail during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Epacria Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Qurate Retail during the fourth quarter worth about $330,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Qurate Retail during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Qurate Retail during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

QRTEA opened at $1.05 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.52. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $4.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.39.

In related news, CEO David Rawlinson sold 89,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total transaction of $82,156.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,243.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders sold 117,500 shares of company stock valued at $108,100. Corporate insiders own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on QRTEA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Qurate Retail in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Qurate Retail to $1.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and online commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH, QVC International and CBI. The QxH segment markets and sells a wide variety of consumer products in the U.S., primarily by means of its televised shopping programs and via the Internet through their websites and mobile applications.

