CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Purchases Shares of 2,506 ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 21,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 25,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter.
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $91.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.30.
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile
The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.
