CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Raises Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,351,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ODFL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 117.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 761,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,129,000 after buying an additional 411,516 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 39,577.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,956,000 after buying an additional 277,041 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 169.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 266,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,527,000 after purchasing an additional 167,362 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,860,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,243,791,000 after purchasing an additional 113,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 244,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,329,000 after purchasing an additional 105,712 shares in the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $316.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $34.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $321.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $320.85. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $231.70 and a 52 week high of $381.81.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.11). Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 37.55% and a net margin of 21.96%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ODFL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $390.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $301.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $326.00 to $310.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $333.89.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services through a single integrated, union-free organization. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.