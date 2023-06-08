CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 351 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WEC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 848,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,682,000 after purchasing an additional 65,287 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. 74.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at WEC Energy Group

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total transaction of $141,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,023.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.10.

WEC stock opened at $89.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.64. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.82 and a twelve month high of $108.20. The firm has a market cap of $28.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.41.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 72.90%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

See Also

