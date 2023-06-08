CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 632 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,172 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PTC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in PTC by 444.3% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in PTC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in PTC by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in PTC by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $135.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.08. PTC Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.97 and a 52 week high of $141.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a PE ratio of 51.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

In other news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 20,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.17, for a total value of $2,483,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,175,832 shares in the company, valued at $891,023,059.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Paul A. Lacy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,136 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 20,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.17, for a total transaction of $2,483,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,175,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,023,059.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 497,712 shares of company stock worth $63,633,786 over the last three months. 8.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PTC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of PTC from $147.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PTC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.50.

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

